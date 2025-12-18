VARD Forms Research and Innovation Partnership with NORCE

VARD has recently signed an agreement (MoU) with the major Norwegian research institute NORCE, establishing a strategic partnership to cooperate on research and innovation.

The agreement encompasses topics such as design, construction, on board and underwater maintenance and drone technology for ships and subsea technology, with particular focus on the planned standardized vessels of the Norwegian Navy.

Furthermore, remote control solutions for lean-manned vessels, zero-emission energy technologies, and application of AI and cybersecurity solutions for the maritime sector will be major topics to pursue for VARD and NORCE.

This partnership will also benefit from VARD’s access to the many innovation initiatives developed inside the Fincantieri group. VARD is a key member of the large global shipbuilding group, which is heavily investing in the most advanced fields of research and technology development

“We have experienced fruitful cooperation with NORCE over several years, and we are now very pleased to lift this cooperation to a strategic level. There are many challenges ahead in the maritime sector and NORCE will be an important partner for VARD in the years ahead,” said Håvard Vollset Lien, VP Research and Innovation.

In the ongoing Ocean Charger project, led by VARD, NORCE has analyzed how different charging concepts affect operations, energy use and costs for offshore vessels. NORCE has also assessed business models for how offshore charging can be implemented in practice, including cost allocation and electricity pricing. This insight supports VARD in developing vessels and systems that enable electrified maritime operations, where energy flows, logistics and economics must work seamlessly under demanding conditions.

NORCE and VARD are now also launching the PRESIFUEL project. The aim of the project is to improve the fuel measurement systems used on VARD’s vessels, providing reliable real-time insight into fuel consumption. This is a key component in enabling VARD to further develop energy optimisation solutions for its customers.

“This marks an important step in our collaboration with VARD. VARD has been a key partner in our research efforts to enable a greener maritime future, and we are pleased to further strengthen our partnership. Together, we can create new knowledge and develop solutions that will help address the major challenges facing the maritime sector in the years ahead,” added Kristin Flornes, CEO for Energy and Technology in NORCE.