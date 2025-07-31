MODEC Gets ABS Nod for Floating Wind Turbine Design

MODEC has received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its floating wind turbine concept, the i-TLP2.

With its tension leg platform (TLP)-oriented features, the i-TLP2 is said to minimize floater motions and seabed footprint. It incorporates significant improvements from the first-generation MODEC TLP, enabling rapid construction and turbine integration at land-based sites, as well as in-situ heavy maintenance of the turbines after installation.

The development is part of MODEC's commitment to contributing to the energy transition by providing innovative offshore wind turbine solutions that deliver electricity at Low Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE).

MODEC is also developing an innovative bottom-fixed wind turbine platform concept, designed to install up to 100 meters water depth.

While recognizing significant challenges that exist compared to the development of i-TLP2, MODEC is committed to addressing these challenges with humble and diligent efforts. The company will continue to explore innovative solutions to advance further its deep-water bottom fixed concept.

"Our goal is to deliver a solution that enables affordable electricity with low greenhouse gas emissions. We chose not to announce the previous i-TLP1 design, despite its lower LCOE compared to semi-submersibles and first-generation MODEC TLP, because we aim to address all known challenges.

“We also strive to tackle unknown challenges with humility to deliver the best solution we can. To make the concept into reality, we seek partners to help us demonstrate our concept through practical applications,” said Koichi Matsumiya, Chief Technical Officer of MODEC.