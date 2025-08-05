Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ramboll Names Offshore Substations Chief

(Credit: Ramboll)
(Credit: Ramboll)

Danish engineering group Ramboll has appointed Tommy Flindt as the new Global Director for Offshore Substations within the Wind Division.

Effective from August 1, 2025, Tommy Flindt will be responsible for leading Ramboll’s global offshore substations business, supported by a team of close to 200 experts.

Ramboll offers support within optimization, development and design of both topside facilities and substructures, including services that span both detailed technical expertise and the necessary environmental impact assessments and permitting.

The substations team is part of Ramboll’s Wind Division, which comprises of more than 900 specialists offering comprehensive services throughout the entire life cycle of wind energy projects.

Joining Ramboll from Copenhagen Offshore Partners, where he was a Senior Director, Tommy Flindt has also contributed to leading industry players such as Ørsted, Maersk and Semco Maritime.

His experience in global, multicultural settings, coupled with his focus on people, empowerment, communication, delivery professionalism, and development, perfectly aligns with Ramboll’s values and mission.

“Tommy Flindt brings more than 13 years of extensive experience in the offshore wind industry. His expertise spans engineering, technology, project management, business development and senior leadership. He brings the whole package,” said Tim Fischer, Global Executive Director for Ramboll’s Wind Division.

People Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Siemens Energy Offshore Transformer Module being installed by Heerema Marine Contractors’ Sleipnir (Credit: Inch Cape Offshore )

Heerema Installs Substation at Inch Cape Offshore Wind...
(Credit: American Maritime Officers - AMO)

Nexans, Crowley Wind Services to Build Cable Lay Barge for...
(Credit: Navantia Seanergies)

First Spanish-Built Jackets Set Sail for French Offshore...
Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem, Subsea7 Sign Merger Agreement to Form Energy...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Germany Looks to Reduce Reliance on China for Wind Turbine Components

Germany Looks to Reduce Relian

BP’s Second Quarter Profit Beats Expectations

BP’s Second Quarter Profit Bea

Trinidad, ExxonMobil Strike Deal for Seven Deepwater Blocks

Trinidad, ExxonMobil Strike De

Glamox to Illuminate Taiwan’s Fengmiao Offshore Wind Farm

Glamox to Illuminate Taiwan’s

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine