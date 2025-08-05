Ramboll Names Offshore Substations Chief

Danish engineering group Ramboll has appointed Tommy Flindt as the new Global Director for Offshore Substations within the Wind Division.

Effective from August 1, 2025, Tommy Flindt will be responsible for leading Ramboll’s global offshore substations business, supported by a team of close to 200 experts.

Ramboll offers support within optimization, development and design of both topside facilities and substructures, including services that span both detailed technical expertise and the necessary environmental impact assessments and permitting.

The substations team is part of Ramboll’s Wind Division, which comprises of more than 900 specialists offering comprehensive services throughout the entire life cycle of wind energy projects.

Joining Ramboll from Copenhagen Offshore Partners, where he was a Senior Director, Tommy Flindt has also contributed to leading industry players such as Ørsted, Maersk and Semco Maritime.

His experience in global, multicultural settings, coupled with his focus on people, empowerment, communication, delivery professionalism, and development, perfectly aligns with Ramboll’s values and mission.

“Tommy Flindt brings more than 13 years of extensive experience in the offshore wind industry. His expertise spans engineering, technology, project management, business development and senior leadership. He brings the whole package,” said Tim Fischer, Global Executive Director for Ramboll’s Wind Division.