Wind Multiplikator, Norwind Offshore Ink CSOV Charter Deal

Wind Multiplikator, a subsidiary of Danish company Semco Maritime, has signed a long-term charter agreement with Norwegian shipping company Norwind Offshore for a Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV), set for deployment at an offshore wind farm in German North Sea.

The newly built vessel Norwind Maestro is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2026, with a sister ship of the same design available from the fourth quarter of 2025.

Both CSOVs will operate directly out of Emden, enabling rapid response times and efficient offshore deployment.

The vessels will be used to support maintenance of the 400 MW Global Tech I offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Wind Multiplikator recently secured the service and maintenance contract for Global Tech, which includes comprehensive maintenance of 80 AREVA M5000 wind turbines.

The contract scope covers scheduled maintenance including all legally mandated inspections and certifications, troubleshooting with dedicated engineering support, and preventive maintenance campaigns to increase turbine availability.

"Our goal is safe, reliable, and sustainable operations while optimizing operational costs at Global Tech I. These state-of-the-art vessels allow us to implement our full-service contract more efficiently and further enhance the long-term performance and operational security of the wind farm,” said Michael Munder-Oschimek, Managing Director of Wind Multiplikator.

The 85-meter-long CSOVs are part of the VARD 4 19 series, designed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway.

Engineered for harsh offshore conditions, the vessels feature low fuel consumption and reduced emissions - both in transit and during offshore operations - aligning with Wind Multiplikator’s broader environmental goals.