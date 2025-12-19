Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Harbour Energy Finds Oil and Gas in North Sea

Published

Transocean Norge rig (Credit: Transocean)
Transocean Norge rig (Credit: Transocean)

Harbour Energy and its partner Petoro have proven gas condensate in the Camilla Nord prospect in the North Sea.

The wildcat wells 35/8-8 S and A were drilled in production licenses 248 LS and 248 B, which are part of the Vega Unit in the North Sea, 100 kilometers southwest of Florø.

Harbour Enegy operates the licenses with 60% share, while Petoro holds the remaining 40%.

The wells were drilled by the Transocean’s Transocean Norge semi-submersible drilling rig.

Preliminary estimates indicate the size of the discovery is between 0.4 and 0.8 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent. This corresponds to between 2.2 and 4.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The wildcat wells are the first and second exploration wells drilled in production licenses 248 LS and 248 B. Production license 248 B was awarded in 2006 (APA 2005), while 248 LS was awarded in 2025 (APA 2024) as additional acreage for production license 248 B.

The licensees will consider tying the discovery back to existing infrastructure on the Vega field.

