Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vallourec Brings CNOOC, Petrochina as New Clients in Iraq

(Credit: Vallourec)
(Credit: Vallourec)

French tubular solutions specialist Vallourec has secured two contracts to supply Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) to support the drilling operations of CNOOC and PetroChina in Iraq.

The contracts carry potential revenue of over $130 million. The contracts cover the supply of carbon steel and Super-13Cr steel OCTG products with VAM premium connections.

Deliveries are scheduled throughout 2025 and 2026 to support Iraq’s increasing drilling activities.

"These contracts come in the context of recent announcements from Iraq’s Ministry of Oil to increase the country’s oil production capacity from 4.1M bpd in 2025 to 6M bpd in 2029. With these awards, CNOOC and PetroChina have acknowledged Vallourec’s competitiveness and ability to supply significant quantities of premium material in a short time frame.

“VAM connections are more than ever praised by operators in Iraq and across the Middle East for their robustness and ease of use, which supports the choice of VAM as a standard for their operations,” said Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Vallourec Group.

Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SEFE)

Germany’s SEFE Inks Three-Year LNG Supply Deal with ADNOC
(Credit: Vår Energi)

Vår Energi, TechnipFMC to Fast-Track Development of North...
Brage production, drilling and accommodation facility (Credit: OKEA)

OKEA Spuds Exploration Well in North Sea
Key Manhattan jack-up rig (Credit: Shelf Drilling)

Shelf Drilling’s Jack-Up Rig to Stay with Eni off Italy

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Perenco Brings Woodside’s Trinidad Oil and Gas Assets Into Its Fold

Perenco Brings Woodside’s Trin

Vallourec Brings CNOOC, Petrochina as New Clients in Iraq

Vallourec Brings CNOOC, Petroc

Germany’s SEFE Inks Three-Year LNG Supply Deal with ADNOC

Germany’s SEFE Inks Three-Year

Shell Secures Drilling Permit off South Africa's West Coast

Shell Secures Drilling Permit

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine