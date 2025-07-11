Vallourec Brings CNOOC, Petrochina as New Clients in Iraq

French tubular solutions specialist Vallourec has secured two contracts to supply Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) to support the drilling operations of CNOOC and PetroChina in Iraq.

The contracts carry potential revenue of over $130 million. The contracts cover the supply of carbon steel and Super-13Cr steel OCTG products with VAM premium connections.

Deliveries are scheduled throughout 2025 and 2026 to support Iraq’s increasing drilling activities.

"These contracts come in the context of recent announcements from Iraq’s Ministry of Oil to increase the country’s oil production capacity from 4.1M bpd in 2025 to 6M bpd in 2029. With these awards, CNOOC and PetroChina have acknowledged Vallourec’s competitiveness and ability to supply significant quantities of premium material in a short time frame.

“VAM connections are more than ever praised by operators in Iraq and across the Middle East for their robustness and ease of use, which supports the choice of VAM as a standard for their operations,” said Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Vallourec Group.