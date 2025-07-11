Germany’s SEFE Inks Three-Year LNG Supply Deal with ADNOC

SEFE Securing Energy for Europe and the United Arab Emirates’ ADNOC Gas have entered into a three-year supply agreement over 0.7 million tonnes of LNG, with deliveries to begin in summer 2025.

The agreement is valued at approximately $400 million over its three-year term and reflects the ambitions of both ADNOC Gas and SEFE to expand their global footprint and strengthen their long-term relationships with key energy partners.

The LNG will be supplied from ADNOC Gas’ Das Island liquefaction facility – a key asset in the company’s portfolio.

With a production capacity of six million tonnes per year, Das Island’s LNG plant has shipped over 3,500 LNG cargoes worldwide since starting operations in 1977, strengthening ADNOC Gas’ long-term relationships with key global energy partners.

The agreement builds on the ongoing strategic collaboration between the United Arab Emirates and Germany, including the 2022 Energy Security and Industry Accelerator (ESIA) pact and the 2024 Joint Declaration with the state of Baden-Württemberg, both aimed at fostering energy security and sustainable fuel development.

“This agreement strengthens our longstanding partnership with SEFE and reinforces ADNOC Gas’ role as a reliable global energy provider and our commitment to supporting energy security and sustainability in Europe.

“As we continue to make tangible progress in delivering our strategic goals, it sends a clear message to investors, partners, and stakeholders about our ability to thrive in today’s energy markets,” said Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas.

“Over the past two decades, we’ve built a strong partnership with ADNOC, and we value our relationship with such a reputable and reliable supplier. This new medium-term LNG contract builds on the long-term supply agreement with ADNOC that we signed last year, thereby adding another flexible source of LNG to our portfolio – to the benefit of both Europe’s security of supply and our global market trading activities,” added Frederic Barnaud, CCO of SEFE.