UK Firm Nets Multi-Year Decommissioning Job in North Sea

Offshore well plug and abandonment specialist Well-Safe Solutions has secured a multi-year contract by EnQuest for decommissioning work in the U.K. North Sea.

The firm scope, expected to generate revenue in excess of $45 million, will be executed using the Well-Safe Defender and consists of a minimum of 100 days of activity in 2026 and a minimum of 130 days in 2027.

The contract also includes options for further activity between 2028 and 2034, creating a multi-year strategic partnership and securing vital supply chain resources in the North Sea well into the next decade.

“This contract is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the consistent performance of our teams. It marks a pivotal moment in our journey and sets the tone for the next phase of our growth,” said Phil Milton, Chief Executive Officer at Well-Safe Solutions.

The contract award follows the successful completion of decommissioning campaigns with a number of other UKCS clients with the Well-Safe Defender and Well-Safe Protector.

“EnQuest is delighted to have chosen Well-Safe Solutions to support the next phase of our group decommissioning plans. Having completed the plugging and abandonment of more than 35% of all wells decommissioned across the northern and central North Sea over the past three years, EnQuest is proud to be one of the most prolific decommissioning operators in the North Sea, employing innovative technologies and operating techniques to deliver top-quartile decommissioning performance,” said Steve Bowyer, EnQuest’s North Sea Managing Director.