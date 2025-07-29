Kongsberg Maritime, Noble Corp to Jointly Advance Offshore Drilling Tech

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a development program framework agreement with Noble Corporation, marking a key step forward in the co-development of advanced marine technologies for the offshore drilling sector.

The long-term strategic partnership will focus on the joint development, piloting, and commercialization of innovative solutions aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, risk assessment, and sustainability in offshore operations.

The first pilot project under this agreement will be launched later in 2025 on the drillship Noble Sam Croft, setting the stage for a series of collaborative development programs.

The agreement brings together Kongsberg Maritime’s marine technology portfolio with Noble’s deep operational expertise and modern fleet of 21 floaters.

This synergy is expected to accelerate innovation cycles and deliver user-centric solutions that unlock new value for offshore operators.

“This agreement with Noble underscores our commitment to being a trusted energy transition partner. By working closely with forward-thinking companies like Noble, we can co-create technologies that not only improve performance and safety but also support the industry’s broader sustainability goals.

“Noble’s progressive approach and openness to innovation make them an ideal partner for this ambitious journey,” said Jouni Raatikainen, Executive Vice President Global Customer Support at Kongsberg Maritime.