Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Kongsberg Maritime, Noble Corp to Jointly Advance Offshore Drilling Tech

Noble Sam Croft drillship (Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)
Noble Sam Croft drillship (Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a development program framework agreement with Noble Corporation, marking a key step forward in the co-development of advanced marine technologies for the offshore drilling sector.

The long-term strategic partnership will focus on the joint development, piloting, and commercialization of innovative solutions aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, risk assessment, and sustainability in offshore operations.

The first pilot project under this agreement will be launched later in 2025 on the drillship Noble Sam Croft, setting the stage for a series of collaborative development programs.

The agreement brings together Kongsberg Maritime’s marine technology portfolio with Noble’s deep operational expertise and modern fleet of 21 floaters.

This synergy is expected to accelerate innovation cycles and deliver user-centric solutions that unlock new value for offshore operators.

“This agreement with Noble underscores our commitment to being a trusted energy transition partner. By working closely with forward-thinking companies like Noble, we can co-create technologies that not only improve performance and safety but also support the industry’s broader sustainability goals.

“Noble’s progressive approach and openness to innovation make them an ideal partner for this ambitious journey,” said Jouni Raatikainen, Executive Vice President Global Customer Support at Kongsberg Maritime.

Offshore Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Drillships Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Allseas)

Allseas-Boskalis Consortium Bags $1.4B Offshore Gas...
Noble Resolve jack-up rig (Credit: Zenith Energy)

CEP Makes ‘Significant’ Oil Discovery Offshore Poland
Globetrotter I drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)

OMV Petrom, NewMed Energy Hire Noble Drillship for Black...
(Credit: Venture Global)

Venture Global to Supply LNG to Italy's Eni Under 20-Year...

Sponsored

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally ROV

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Kongsberg Maritime, Noble Corp to Jointly Advance Offshore Drilling Tech

Kongsberg Maritime, Noble Corp

Ocean Winds Picks Siemens Gamesa Offshore Wind Turbines for Polish Project

Ocean Winds Picks Siemens Game

Weatherford to Deliver MPD Services for Woodside’s Trion Project off Mexico

Weatherford to Deliver MPD Ser

Allseas-Boskalis Consortium Bags $1.4B Offshore Gas Pipeline Job in Taiwan

Allseas-Boskalis Consortium Ba

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine