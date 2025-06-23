Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Iran’s Top Security Body to Weigh In on Strait of Hormuz Closure

© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock
© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock

Iran's Supreme National Security Council must make the final decision on whether to close the Strait of Hormuz following U.S. bombing raids, Iran's Press TV said on Sunday, after parliament was reported to have backed the measure.

Iran has long used the threat of closing the Strait, through which around 20% of global oil and gas demand flows, as a way to ward off Western pressure which is now at its peak after the overnight U.S. strikes on its nuclear facilities.

The decision to close the strait is not yet final and it was not officially reported that parliament had in fact adopted a bill to that effect.

Instead, a member of parliament's national security commission Esmail Kosari was quoted on other Iranian media as saying: "For now, [parliament has] come to the conclusion we should close the Strait of Hormuz, but the final decision in this regard is the responsibility of the Supreme National Security Council."

Kosari, who is also a Revolutionary Guards Commander, had earlier on Sunday told the Young Journalist Club that closing the strait was on the agenda and "will be done whenever necessary".

Asked about whether Tehran would close the waterway, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi dodged the question on Sunday and replied: "A variety of options are available to Iran."

The strait lies between Oman and Iran and links the Mideast Gulf north of it with the Gulf of Oman to the south and the Arabian Sea beyond.

It is 21 miles (33 km) wide at its narrowest point, with the shipping lane just 2 miles (3 km) wide in either direction.


(Reuters - Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Giles Elgood)

Government Update Middle East Shipping Maritime Geopolitics and Regional Stability Strait of Hormuz Industry News Activity Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Golar FLNG (Credit: BP)

Gimi FLNG Enters Commercial Ops at BP’s GTA Project off...
(Credit: Plenitude)

Eni Sells Plenitude Share to Ares for $2.3B
Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor Gets Permit to Drill North Sea Wildcat Well
(Credit: NewMed Energy)

Israeli Leviathan Gas Field Halts Production Amid Conflict...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

From Swamp Rigs to Floating Wind: Calvin Norton Reflects on 60 Years of Offshore Engineering

From Swamp Rigs to Floating Wi

Current News

Norway Identifies Four More Sites for Offshore Wind Development

Norway Identifies Four More Si

Prio Aims to Double Oil Output in 2026

Prio Aims to Double Oil Output

ABS: Floating CO₂ Injection Facilities Report

ABS: Floating CO₂ Injection Fa

Iran’s Top Security Body to Weigh In on Strait of Hormuz Closure

Iran’s Top Security Body to We

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine