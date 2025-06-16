Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
EnBW, DHL Group Ink PPA for He Dreiht Offshore Wind Farm

First wind turbine installed at He Dreiht (Credit: EnBW/Weltenangler)
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg (EnBW) and Bonn-based DHL Group have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the electricity that will come from the 960MW He Dreiht offshore wind farm, currently under construction off Germany.

The long-term PAA will cover approximately 16% of DHL Group’s current annual electricity needs in Germany, supplying 80 GWh of green electricity per year for the term of 10 years.

The agreement between the two companies will take effect in step with the phased commissioning of the wind farm through to spring 2026.

“Well thought-out energy management is crucial for us to achieve our goals. The agreement with EnBW for the He Dreiht wind farm is another important step on our path to net-zero emissions in logistics by 2050.

“The long-term agreement with our energy partner ensures a credible supply of electricity from renewable sources for our operations and contributes to supporting the energy transition. This is an example of how fostering proactive supplier relationships can contribute to a more sustainable and positive ecosystem,” said Anna Spinelli, Chief Procurement Officer at DHL Group.

“We are delighted to support DHL Group on its journey towards zero-emission logistics. This partnership underscores our position as a major provider of sustainable energy across Europe.

“PPAs are a targeted and highly flexible instrument for advancing the decarbonization of industrials. They support the companies we partner with in meeting their sustainability goals while underpinning the financing of our projects: a win-win situation for industry and the climate,” added Matthias Obert, Executive Director Trading at EnBW.:

He Dreiht is being developed by energy utility EnBW in partnership with the consortium made up of Allianz Capital Partners, AIP and Norges Bank Investment.

More than half of the electricity that will be available from He Dreiht is already under contract.

