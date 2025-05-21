Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Mission Specialist Technology: VideoRay’s Technological Backbone

The subsea technology market is changing via merger and acquisition, as the need for seamless connection and interoperability from space to the seabed increases for defense and commercial applications. Earlier this month it was announced that AeroVironment (AV) acquired BlueHalo – which late last year acquired VideoRay. In Houston at OTC, Offshore Engineer TV caught up with Chris Gibson, CEO VideoRay, to discuss the value proposition of the recent acquisition in overview, with insight on new products and technologies emerging from this legacy supplier of subsea robotics and technology, as well as the strategy to support both commercial and defense customers.



