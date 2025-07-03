Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Floatel Secures Longer Stay for Accommodation Rig off Australia

Floatel Triumph (Credit: Floatel International)
Offshore accommodation rig provider Floatel International has secured another contract offshore Australia for its Floatel Tirumph accommodation rig.

The assignment is for approximately 35 days with an option for the client to extend. The expected start date is in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Floatel Triumph has already been booked off Western Australia under a contract expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2025, and last for 3-5 months.

“This contract reinforces Floatel International’s strong presence in the Australian offshore accommodation sector and highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality services to its clients,” Floatel said.

The Floatel Triumph, built by Keppel in 2016, is outfitted with the Kongsberg Dynamic Positioning System, which is certified to DP3 class.

It can accommodate 500 people in one and two-bed cabins and has large recreational areas, including mess and day rooms, a gym, an internet café, and a movie theater. Workers can transfer between the floatel and the host installation using the unit's telescoping gangway.

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Current News

Floatel Secures Longer Stay for Accommodation Rig off Australia

Industry Consortium to Asses Floating Nuclear Plants for Mediterranean Sea

Longitude Lines Up More Work at Shell's West Delta Deep Concession off Egypt

MeyGen Tidal Energy Tech Sets New Operational Record

