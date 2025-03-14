Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Floatel Confirms Deal for Floatel Triumph Off Western Australia

Floatel Triumph (Credit: Floatel)

Offshore accommodation rig provider Floatel International has informed that the previously communicated Letter of Intent (LOI) with an undisclosed client for Floatel Triumph has now been converted into a firm contract.

The assignment, located offshore Western Australia, is scheduled for 3-5 months, with an expected commencement date from the fourth quarter of 2025.

“This contract reinforces Floatel International’s strong presence in the offshore accommodation sector and highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality services to its clients,” Floatel said in a statement.

The Floatel Triumph, built by Keppel in 2016, is outfitted with the Kongsberg Dynamic Positioning System, which is certified to DP3 class.

It can accommodate 500 people in one and two-bed cabins and has large recreational areas, including mess and day rooms, a gym, an internet café, and a movie theater. Workers can transfer between the floatel and the host installation using the unit's telescoping gangway.

