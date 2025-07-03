Longitude Lines Up More Work at Shell’s West Delta Deep Concession off Egypt

Engineering consultancy Longitude Engineering, a branch of Oslo-listed ABL Group, has secured a contract to provide detailed engineering and project management services for Petroleum Marine Services (PMS), the main contractor for the Phase XI Deepwater Project of the West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) concession.

Longitude engineering scope comprises detailed design of deepwater rigid jumpers, development of fabrication drawings, onshore and offshore handling procedures, offshore installation engineering, process and stress modeling, and key HSE studies and engineering workshops.

The company will deliver these services as a subcontractor to PMS, the main EPIC (Engineering, Procurement, Installation, and Commissioning) contractor for the Phase XI Deepwater of the WDDM concession, marking its second consecutive project within the WDDM concession. The company was previously involved in Phase X, awarded in January 2024 and being delivered successfully.

“We are delighted to secure this contract following the success of our previous work on Phase X. The West Delta Deep Marine development is of major significance to Egypt’s oil and gas sector, and we remain committed to delivering the highest quality of service to PMS and, ultimately, to the operator,” said Daniel McGowan, Offshore Project Director at Longitude Engineering.

Located approximately 90 kilometers offshore Egypt, in the northwestern Nile Delta region of the Mediterranean Sea, the WDDM concession is operated by Shell through its joint venture, Burullus Gas Company.

The area includes 17 gas fields at water depths ranging from 300 to 1,200 meters.

The Phase XI development of the Burullus gas field involves the tie-in of three subsea twin deepwater natural gas wells.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, and commissioning support for five subsea M-shape rigid jumpers, equipped with deepwater specialized connectors, multiphase gas meters, and sand detection systems.

Also, the plan is to install compact twin-well configurations, with each subsea jumper span limited to approximately 25 meters in length, in a brownfield environment adjacent to an existing live natural gas deepwater system, part of one of the largest deepwater natural gas networks globally.

The development also entails a tie-in structure namely ‘Tie-In Spool Base, TSB’ designed to accommodate multiple jumpers within a single subsea module, offering enhanced production flexibility and enabling well allocation interchangeability.

In addition, subsea control system components will be added to support well operation and chemical injection.