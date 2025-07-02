Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

RightBridge Ventures Agrees Reverse Takeover of Swemar

© Saklakova / Adobe Stock
© Saklakova / Adobe Stock

RightBridge Ventures Group has announced a proposed reverse acquisition of Swemar, which has entered into an agreement to acquire an offshore oil service company with operations across the Middle East, India, and South-East Asia.

The company to be acquired by Swemar operates a fleet comprising Anchor Handler Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels and crew transportation vessels. It owns three vessels outright and operates an additional five to ten vessels under charter or management agreements.

The acquisition marks a strategic first step toward establishing a strong maritime presence in Asia. It will provide RightBridge with a robust technical and operational platform, with the potential for further expansion into other segments of the maritime industry.

The acquisition is immediately accretive, with an estimated EBITDA contribution of $11 million over the next 12 months, based on fixed employment contracts with blue-chip clients such as Saipem, NMDC Group, Larsen & Toubro, Aramco, and others.

The transaction is firm from the seller’s side and conditional only on the buyer, subject to standard due diligence processes, which are currently underway.

It is planned to be finalized in the third quarter of 2025 and is expected to have a positive impact on RBV’s EBITDA result for the 2025 financial year. The acquisition price will be announced in connection with the closing of the transaction.

The acquisition will not change the price or the terms for the transaction with Right Bridge Ventures Group, the company noted.

“This acquisition is the first step towards creating a strong maritime presence in Asia. It will provide us with a solid maritime technical and operational platform, with scope for expansion into other sectors of the maritime market.

“The acquisition is convincingly accretive for RightBridge. Together with our ownership in U.S.-based shipbuilding and defense related industries we strive to become a full-service defense and maritime company with global operations,” said Dagfinn Lunde, newly appointed Chairman of RightBridge Ventures.

Offshore Vessels Mergers & Acquisitions Subsea Industry News Activity Europe AHTS Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Ørsted)

Ørsted Terminates Offshore Wind Installation Vessel Deal...
(Credit; Vallourec)

Vallourec Bags ADNOC Order for Tubular Solutions
(Credit: Centrica)

Centrica and Thailand’s PTT Ink Long-Term LNG Supply Deal
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Lands Deepwater Gas Job for Eni off Cyprus

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

One Shelf Drilling Rig Up for New Job in India, Other for Disposal

One Shelf Drilling Rig Up for

Semco Maritime Gets Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub Substations Service Job

Semco Maritime Gets Iberdrola’

Four Jack-Up Drilling Rig Deals Set to Bring In $129M for Borr Drilling

Four Jack-Up Drilling Rig Deal

ADES' Jack-Up Barge Capsizes off Egypt Killing Four, Three Still Missing

ADES' Jack-Up Barge Capsizes o

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine