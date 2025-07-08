Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Island Offshore Takes Delivery of Revamped Well Intervention Vessel

Island Wellsaver (Credit: Island Offshore)
Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has completed the upgrades on Island Offshore’s well intervention vessel Island Wellsaver.

The extensive upgrade and maintenance operation project for the Island Wellsaver vessel included the replacement of the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) system, installation of winch systems, and general maintentance work.

The project has been completed on time and the vessel has been delivered to Island Offshore, according to Vard, with minimal downtime.

The Island Wellserver well intervention vessel built in 2008.

The multi-purpose offshore vessel of UT 767 CD design, is Norwegian-flagged, and classified by DNV-GL.

It is 116 meters long with the breadth of 25 meters.

Island Wellserver performs light well intervention on existing subsea wells to stimulate, increase or log production. Lightwell intervention vessels are connected to a well with the aid of a toolbox lowered to the seabed.

