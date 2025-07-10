Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad Confirms $84M Deal with Petrobras for Normand Turquesa AHTS

Normand Turquesa AHTS (Credit: Solstad Offshore)
Normand Turquesa AHTS (Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has confirmed a contract with Petrobras for its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Normand Turquesa.

The four-year contract, which received board approval, is scheduled to begin in February 2026.

The current contract for Normand Turquesa has also been extended by nine months and runs until start of new contract.

With the latest contract, worth $84 million, the vessel will be fully committed until February 2030, Solstad said earlier.

Normand Turquesa AHTS is of UT 722 L design, built in 2007. The Vessel is 80.4 meters long with the breadth of 18 meters.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity South America AHTS Oil and Gas

