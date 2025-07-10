Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Clean Power Starts Flowing from China’s Furthermost Offshore Wind Project

(Credit: China Three Gorges Corporation)
The first set of turbines at the 800 MW Dafeng offshore wind project have started delivering power to the Chinese grid.

On July 4, China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG)’s offshore wind project in Dafeng, Jiangsu achieved its first grid connection, adding new green energy capacity for peak summer power supply.

The project consists of four sites, with the furthest located 85.5 kilometers offshore, making it China's farthest offshore wind power project to date.

Equipped with 98 turbines and three offshore booster stations, the project is expected to generate over 2.6 billion kWh of electricity per year, enough to power around 1.1 million households of three, according to CTG.

The project team utilized a self-developed weather warning platform to create detailed plans ensuring smooth grid connection.

Full-capacity connection is expected by December 2025, advancing offshore wind development into deeper waters.

