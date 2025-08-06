Iberdrola Takes Delivery of All Monopiles for Windanker Offshore Wind Farm

Iberdrola has received the last monopiles manufactured by Navantia – Windar alliance for its 315 MW Windanker offshore wind farm, being built in Baltic Sea.

The components, manufactured by Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables, represent the second monopile contract for the Navantia – Windar alliance for Iberdrola and follow the ones built for East Anglia THREE project.

The foundations have been produced at the monopile factory that both companies operate jointly at the Navantia Seanergies shipyard in Fene (A Coruña).

Each of the pieces measures up to 84 metres in length, 10 metres in diameter and weighs up to 2,100 tonnes, and has created 300 jobs.

The order is part of the framework agreement reached by the companies in summer 2021 for the manufacture and supply of XXL monopile foundations.

The Windanker offshore wind farm is located in German waters and forms part of the hub that Iberdrola is building in the Baltic Sea, which will have a total installed capacity of more than 1.1 GW.

The Wikinger (350 MW) wind farm, already in operation, and Baltic Eagle (476 MW), which was also recently commissioned, are also part of this hub, while the Windanker is set to come online in 2026.