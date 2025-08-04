Taihan Gets $130M Cabling Job at Korea’s Offshore Wind Farm

Taihan has secured a turnkey contract to supply and install over 100 kilometers of inter-array subsea cables for Korea’s largest offshore wind development, the Anma offshore wind power project.

The contract, valued at approximately $129.3 million (KRW 181.6 billion), runs until the end of 2028.

The Anma offshore wind power project involves constructing a 532 MW wind farm on the west coast of the Anma Archipelago in Yeonggwang-gun, Jeollanam-do, covering an area of 83.9 million square meters.

Anticipated annual output is 1,400 GWh - enough electricity to power 1.4 million people each year.

For this project, Taihan will oversee the entire turnkey process, including the design, manufacturing, transportation, and installation of inter-array cables, which link turbines and connect turbines to offshore substations. As wind farms scale up, cable volumes grow commensurately.

All submarine cables will be produced at the recently completed Dangjin Submarine Cable Plant.

For cable laying operations, Taihan will utilize PALOS, Korea’s only cable laying vessel (CLV).

“Leveraging our submarine cable competitiveness built since 2009, Taihan is achieving rapid results in Korea’s offshore wind segment. By consistently strengthening our turnkey capabilities, we aim to contribute to supply chain stability for Korea’s offshore wind expansion and the West Coast Energy Highway, while also enhancing export competitiveness as we actively join growing offshore wind projects in Europe and Asia,” said spokesperson for Taihan.

Previously, Taihan participated in key domestic offshore wind projects such as Yeonggwang Nakwol and Southwest Offshore Wind, accumulating technological expertise and project execution capabilities.