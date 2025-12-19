PGE to Take Over RWE’s 350MW Offshore Wind Project in Poland

Germany’s RWE has agreed to sell its F.E.W. Baltic II offshore wind development project in Poland to state-controlled utility PGE, as Poland’s largest power producer strengthens its offshore wind pipeline.

The F.E.W. Baltic II project has a planned capacity of 350 MW and is located around 50 kilometers offshore from the town of Ustka in the Polish Baltic Sea. Financial terms were not disclosed. Closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

RWE has also transferred an environmental decision and related data for the adjacent offshore wind development site 44.E.1. to PGE, the companies said.

“We are convinced that, in synergy with their other portfolio, PGE is better positioned to realise this project than RWE would be on a standalone basis. However, our target to further grow our offshore wind portfolio remains unchanged.

“We are currently building four large-scale offshore wind farms in four European countries and have several further offshore projects under development,” said Sven Utermöhlen, chief executive of RWE Offshore Wind.