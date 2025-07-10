Australian Engineering Firm Gets Work on Shell’s Crux Gas Platform

Engineering company Monadelphous Group has secured new contracts in the energy sector valued at more than $100 million, including work at Shell’s Crux gas platform and Origin Energy’s LNG project.

Monadelphous signed a contract with Technip Energies for the provision of multidisciplinary services associated with the hook up and commissioning of Shell’s Crux platform off the coast of Western Australia.

The platform is located approximately 620 kilometers north-east of Broome, and is around 160 kilometers from Shell’s Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility.

The Shell Crux facility forms part of the long term backfill to Prelude. Work is expected to be completed in late 2026.

The Final Investment Decision (FID) for the development of the Crux natural gas field was taken in May 2022, by the operator Shell Australia in joint venture partnership with SGH Energy.

The development will consist of a not normally manned (NNM) platform with five production wells, in ocean waters approximately 165 m deep, operated remotely from Prelude. The facility will be connected to Prelude via a 160km export pipeline.

The first gas is expected in 2027.

In addition to Technip Energies’ contract, Inteforge, Monadelphous’ fabrication services business, secured a two-year extension to its master goods agreement with Origin Energy to continue supplying wellsite equipment for Australia Pacific LNG in Queensland.

Inteforge has been supplying packaged and modularized equipment to Origin Energy since 2015.