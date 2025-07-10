Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Australian Engineering Firm Gets Work on Shell’s Crux Gas Platform

Prelude FLNG (Credit: Shell)
Prelude FLNG (Credit: Shell)

Engineering company Monadelphous Group has secured new contracts in the energy sector valued at more than $100 million, including work at Shell’s Crux gas platform and Origin Energy’s LNG project.

Monadelphous signed a contract with Technip Energies for the provision of multidisciplinary services associated with the hook up and commissioning of Shell’s Crux platform off the coast of Western Australia.

The platform is located approximately 620 kilometers north-east of Broome, and is around 160 kilometers from Shell’s Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility.

The Shell Crux facility forms part of the long term backfill to Prelude. Work is expected to be completed in late 2026.

The Final Investment Decision (FID) for the development of the Crux natural gas field was taken in May 2022, by the operator Shell Australia in joint venture partnership with SGH Energy.

The development will consist of a not normally manned (NNM) platform with five production wells, in ocean waters approximately 165 m deep, operated remotely from Prelude. The facility will be connected to Prelude via a 160km export pipeline.

The first gas is expected in 2027.

In addition to Technip Energies’ contract, Inteforge, Monadelphous’ fabrication services business, secured a two-year extension to its master goods agreement with Origin Energy to continue supplying wellsite equipment for Australia Pacific LNG in Queensland.

Inteforge has been supplying packaged and modularized equipment to Origin Energy since 2015.

Geoscience Subsea Industry News Activity FLNG Oil and Gas Australia

Related Offshore News

The Troll C platform in the North Sea (Credit: Equinor)

Equinor Hires Aker Solutions for Norwegian Oil and Gas...
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

McDermott Lands Brava Energia’s Job off Brazil
Illustration (Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Gets Work Offshore Egypt
EDrill-2 (Credit: Energy Drilling)

PTTEP Hires Energy Drilling’s Rig for Southeast Asia...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Lloyd's Register Study Identifies Hidden Fatigue Risks in Offshore Wind Tech

Lloyd's Register Study Identif

Ventyr Enlists DNV to Certify Norway’s First Offshore Wind Farm

Ventyr Enlists DNV to Certify

Australian Engineering Firm Gets Work on Shell’s Crux Gas Platform

Australian Engineering Firm Ge

Clean Power Starts Flowing from China’s Furthermost Offshore Wind Project

Clean Power Starts Flowing fro

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine