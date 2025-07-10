Lloyd's Register Study Identifies Hidden Fatigue Risks in Offshore Wind Tech

Some offshore wind turbine (OWT) support structures may fall short of required fatigue life expectations, according to a new Lloyd’s Register (LR) report, which also pinpointed reliability-based inspection as one of the measures to manage fatigue-driven risks in such structures.

The case study evaluated a North Atlantic offshore wind farm of 60–70 turbines, with the combined 500 - 600 MW capacity.

Offshore wind turbines are typically designed for 25 years of service, using a fatigue design factor of three, implying a minimum required fatigue life of 75 years.

However, the study found that a critical joint in the jacket foundation would reach the end of its fatigue life after just 52 years, falling short of this design requirement.

Instead of redesigning the joint, the study took a reliability-based inspection (RBI) approach to identify and mitigate potential failure through targeted, risk-based maintenance.

The study combined a S-N (Stress vs. Number of cycles) model, to estimate when structural safety drops below acceptable thresholds, with Fracture Mechanics (FM) crack growth analysis, to predict the probability of failure over time and inform inspection intervals.

This approach incorporates inspection results via Probability of Detection (PoD) curves to allow inspection schedules to be dynamically updated, responding to real-world conditions and inspection findings.

The results suggest that the first inspection should be carried out around year nine. After that, depending on the inspection method, further inspections might be needed every year to maintain acceptable safety margins.





Advanced Inspection Techniques Offer Greater Reliability





However, the case study highlights the limitations of current inspection methods. Visual and ultrasonic inspections were found to be less effective for fatigue-critical components.

More advanced techniques, such as Eddy Current or ACFM, offer greater reliability and allow for longer inspection intervals, but only when operators were willing to adopt slightly lower safety thresholds.

While RBI planning is effective in reducing in-service life costs and ensuring the longevity and safety for OWT structures, it requires expert input, reliable models, and software tools that can handle complex calculations.

Ongoing research aims to refine the models and address the challenges during their application. Reliability updating, especially when integrating PoD curves, requires complex modelling and precise calibration of parameters such as initial crack size and stress intensity factors, areas often underdeveloped in practice.

The study calls for wider industry collaboration to refine inspection standards, share real-time monitoring data to refine fatigue predictions, and adopt more flexible definitions of acceptable reliability where appropriate.

“Many offshore wind assets are designed to a standard fatigue factor, but real-world conditions often expose critical vulnerabilities. Our findings show that using reliability-based methods allows operators to focus inspections where the risks are greatest.

“By integrating sophisticated models and real-world inspection data, we can extend asset life, reduce costs and, most importantly, maintain safety,” said Kourosh Parsa, Global Head of Technology - Offshore and Subsea, LR.

“By focusing on the areas with the greatest risk, we can not only help to manage fatigue-related issues more effectively, we’re also enabling developers and operators to make better-informed decisions that optimize asset life and performance.

“This proactive, risk-based approach is exactly how we support our clients in navigating complexity, controlling costs, and ensuring the long-term viability of their offshore wind investments,” added Manuel Ruiz, Head of Offshore Renewable Solutions, LR.