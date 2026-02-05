EnBW and Google Agree Offshore Wind Power Supply in Germany

EnBW and Google have signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 100 MW of offshore wind power from He Dreiht project in Germany, to be delivered over a period of 15 years.

Google aims to operate its global operations on 24/7 carbon free energy by 2030, meaning that every hour of energy consumption by the company is matched hourly with an equal amount of carbon-free energy on the same grid.

By supplying green electricity from its offshore wind portfolio, EnBW is directly supporting Google in advancing its 24/7 carbon-free energy ambitions while further strengthening its own position as a company for tailor-made, long term energy solutions.

The He Dreiht offshore wind farm, currently under construction in the German North Sea, will be one of the largest offshore wind projects in Europe. With an installed capacity of 960 MW, it will make a substantial contribution to Germany’s renewable energy supply.

The majority of the electricity generated by He Dreiht has already been secured through long-term PPAs, with EnBW continuing discussions with additional potential offtakers for the remaining volumes.

“This agreement with Google sends a strong signal for the transformation of the energy market. We are proud to support one of the world’s leading technology companies on its journey toward greater sustainability. By delivering a customized PPA solution, EnBW is making a direct contribution to the decarbonization of industry and the digital economy.

“With He Dreiht and our PPA with Google, we are demonstrating that large-scale, clean energy solutions are already a reality today. Together, we are helping to power innovation and progress with renewable energy – reliably and around the clock,” said Peter Heydecker, Member of the EnBW Board of Management for Sustainable Generation Infrastructure.

“Meeting the demand for AI infrastructure requires direct investment in the energy systems that make this technology possible.

"By contracting for new wind power from EnBW, we are bringing more clean energy online in Germany to power our operations, while accelerating the broader transition to a more sustainable electricity grid,” added Adam Elman, Director of Sustainability EMEA at Google.