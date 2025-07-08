First Steel Cut for Rem Offshore’s Third Vard-Built CSOV

The official steel cutting ceremony for the third commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) Vard is building for Rem Offshore has been held in Vietnam earlier in July, marking the start of construction for the vessel set for delivery in late 2026.

The first steel for the vessel was cut on July 1 at Vard Vung Tau shipyard in Vietnam.

The vessel NB 983 is the sister vessel to the NB 948 vessel, named REM Wind, that was delivered to REM Offshore in April 2024, which followed the delivery of REM Power vessel a year earlier.

The CSOV is tailored to provide services during the construction, operation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms worldwide. The vessel’s size is 85 m by 19.5 m with cabins for up to 120 people, including 93 wind turbine technicians and a crew of up to 27 people.

It will feature VARD 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund. The vessel will be equipped with a diesel-electric and battery hybrid propulsion system designed for highly flexible and fuel-efficient operation.