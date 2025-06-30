OKEA Gets Green Light for New Drilling Op at Brage Field

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted OKEA a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Brage field.

The drilling permit is for the well 31/4-A-15 B in production license 055, and will be done via Brage production, drilling and accommodation facility.

OKEA is the operator of the license with 35.2% stake, with partners Lime Petroleum holding 33.84% working interest, DNO Norge 14.25%, Petrolia Noco 12.25%, and M Vest Energy 4.44%

Brage is a crude oil producer located in the northern North Sea, 125 kilometres west of Bergen. The water depth is 137 metres. Brage was discovered in 1980, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1990. The production started in 1993.

It has been developed as a fixed integrated production, drilling and accommodation facility with a steel jacket.

The oil is transported by pipeline to the Oseberg field and further through the Oseberg Transport System (OTS) pipeline to the Sture terminal. A gas pipeline is tied-back to Statpipe.

Brage has been producing for a long time, and work is still ongoing to find new ways of increasing recovery from the field.