OE’s 2023 Top of the Festive Video Pops

The holiday season is here, and in the best traditions of Offshore Engineer, we bring you the top festive videos shared by offshore industry companies this year as well.

With plenty of ‘short and sweet’ videos to choose from, this year’s round up starts with our top three favorites coming from Fugro, Seaway 7 and Oceaneering.

Featuring great animations for maritime and offshore energy ops, the other videos included here do not lag behind the top three either when it comes to getting us into that wonderful holiday mood.

The Offshore Engineer's team would also like to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year with nothing but the best wishes for the year ahead.





P.S. If you feel that we missed one of your offshore energy-related festive videos here, or you watched one that you think should have its place among the top ones for 2023, drop us an email at [email protected].





Fugro:

Seaway 7:

Oceaneering:

And in no particular order, we feature other amazing videos that caught our eye during this holiday season...





Huisman:





Teledyne Marine:





Subsea 7:





Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC):





Repsol:









Bluewater:





Odfjell Drilling:



