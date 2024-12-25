OE’s 2024 Top of the Festive Video Pops

The holiday season would not be the same without the top festive videos shared by offshore industry companies which we, now traditionally, include every year to get us in that merry mood.

This year, some of the companies - like Stena Drilling and Odfjell Drilling - shared short video stories featuring real people with the focus on family, or the ‘second family’ the rig workers find among their colleagues working offshore.

Others, on the other hand, served us great animations of maritime and offshore energy operations, and subsea Christmas parties, most faithfully represented by Huisman’s dancing octopus.

Featured below are the videos that caught our eye, and even though listed in no particular order, the Stena Drilling’s ‘dreams come true’ bit might be our favorite for this season. So far…

Notable mention goes to Oceaneering as well, which - like every year - gave us a wonderful holiday greeting with its 'treasures untold' story.

The Offshore Engineer's team would also like to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year with nothing but the best for the year ahead.

P.S. If you feel left out, or you watched on amazing offshore energy-related festive video that you think should have its place among the top ones for 2024, drop us an email at [email protected].





Stena Drilling





Oceaneering





Huisman





Odfjell Drilling





Friede & Goldman





Aker BP









For those feeling a bit nostalgic for the years gone by, check out our previous editions of Top of the Festive Video Pops 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020.