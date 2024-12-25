Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OE’s 2024 Top of the Festive Video Pops

The holiday season would not be the same without the top festive videos shared by offshore industry companies which we, now traditionally, include every year to get us in that merry mood.

This year, some of the companies - like Stena Drilling and Odfjell Drilling - shared short video stories featuring real people with the focus on family, or the ‘second family’ the rig workers find among their colleagues working offshore.

Others, on the other hand, served us great animations of maritime and offshore energy operations, and subsea Christmas parties, most faithfully represented by Huisman’s dancing octopus.

Featured below are the videos that caught our eye, and even though listed in no particular order, the Stena Drilling’s ‘dreams come true’ bit might be our favorite for this season. So far…

Notable mention goes to Oceaneering as well, which - like every year - gave us a wonderful holiday greeting with its 'treasures untold' story.

The Offshore Engineer's team would also like to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year with nothing but the best for the year ahead.

P.S. If you feel left out, or you watched on amazing offshore energy-related festive video that you think should have its place among the top ones for 2024, drop us an email at [email protected].


Stena Drilling


Oceaneering


Huisman


Odfjell Drilling


Friede & Goldman


Aker BP



For those feeling a bit nostalgic for the years gone by, check out our previous editions of Top of the Festive Video Pops 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020.

Industry News Activity Video

Related Offshore News

Vårgrønn

Aker, Aibel Get FEED Contracts for GreenVolt Floating Wind...
(Credit: Expro)

Expro Lands Contract to Support 52-Well P&A Campaign

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2024 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2024 Top of the Festive V

Current News

OE’s 2024 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2024 Top of the Festive V

Offshore Drilling 2025: 3 Things to Watch During a Year of Market Corrections

Offshore Drilling 2025: 3 Thin

Chevon’s Sanha Lean Gas Connection Project Achieves First Gas off Angola

Chevon’s Sanha Lean Gas Connec

BP and Partners Secure Rights for 450MW Offshore Wind Farm in Japan

BP and Partners Secure Rights

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine