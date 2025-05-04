Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Australian Energy Group Congratulates Re-Elected Albanese Government

© KRUTOPIMAGES / Adobe Stock

Australia’s oil and gas industry congratulates Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Federal Labor’s re-election on Saturday and looks forward to continuing to work with the Government on necessary reforms for Australia’s long-term energy security and economic growth.

Australian Energy Producers Chief Executive Samantha McCulloch said the decisive election result provided an opportunity for energy policy certainty and stability in the next term of Parliament.  

“Australia and our region’s economic growth and energy security needs reliable and affordable gas supply which requires continued investment in new gas exploration and development,” McCulloch said.

“We look forward to working with the Albanese Government on advancing the shared goal of boosting Australian gas supply to ensure reliable and affordable energy for Australian homes and businesses.”

McCulloch said the Government needed to address the regulatory delays and uncertainty in the environmental approvals system.  

“Australia has abundant gas resources, yet we face gas shortfalls this decade due to regulatory uncertainty, approval delays and policy interventions that have delayed new gas supply and damaged Australia’s investment competitiveness. Addressing these risks must be a priority for the new Parliament.”  

Australian Energy Producers has outlined key actions to unlock the economic, energy security and emissions reduction potential of Australia’s gas sector:

• Boost Australian gas supply to ease cost of living pressures

• Restore Australia’s global competitiveness for investment

• Deliver real emissions reductions with gas and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS)

• Remain a reliable energy partner in our region.

McCulloch said the election showed Australians do not support the Greens’ reckless policies, including a ban on new gas projects which would put Australia’s energy security at risk and drive-up energy costs.

“With cost-of-living top of mind for voters, the Greens cannot be allowed to continue to hold legislation to ransom in the Senate,” McCulloch said.  

The Greens look likely to win two seats in the House of Representatives, when in 2022 they won four. Labor is on track to have 27 senators, the Coalition 26, the Greens 11, with others making up another six.

