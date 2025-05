A final investment decision on TotalEnergies' new Cyprus gas project could come in 2026, CEO Patrick Pouyanne told analysts on Wednesday, with deliveries expected in 2028 or 2029.

The French oil major is developing Block 6 at the Cronos gas field in a 50-50 joint venture with Italy's Eni, which will operate the project.





(Reuters - Reporting by America HernandezWriting by Dominique PattonEditing by David Goodman)