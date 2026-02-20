Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell to Push Ahead on Dragon Natural Gas Project After US License Shift

Published

© corlaffra / Adobe Stock
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

General licenses for oil and gas exploration in Venezuela issued by the U.S. this month will allow Shell to progress with its Dragon gas project, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

The project, envisioned to produce gas from a field in Venezuelan waters with 4.5 trillion cubic feet of reserves, has been beset by starts and stops over previous years as U.S. policy toward Venezuela has shifted.

"The issuance of the recent general licenses is a positive signal, and it, indeed, allows for progress on our Dragon project," the company spokesperson told Reuters.

Shell hopes to eventually export gas from Venezuela via the Atlantic LNG facility in nearby Trinidad and Tobago. While the spokesperson said the company does not generally comment on potential dates for final investment decisions, CEO Wael Sawan recently said Shell hopes to produce gas from Venezuela's Dragon field in three years.

Shell is a 45% shareholder in Atlantic LNG, with BP also owning 45% and NGC 10%. The plant, which has the capacity to produce 12 million metric tonnes per annum, exported only 9 MT in 2025 due to gas supply shortages, data from financial firm LSEG show.

Output from Atlantic LNG was 10% of Shell's global LNG production and 15% of BP's LNG exports in 2025, according to LSEG data.


(Reuters - Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Nathan Crooks, Rod Nickel)

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Stena IceMax drillship (Credit: Stena Drilling)

Shell Starts Multi-Well Drilling Campaign off Egypt with...
© tom carpenter / Adobe Stock

Mubadala Energy Finalizes Nargis Deal with Eni Offshore...
(Credit: ExxonMobil)

ExxonMobil Reviews Gas Mix at Guyana’s Stabroek Block Amid...
(Credit: Jumbo Offshore)

Jumbo Offshore Wraps Up Errea Wittu FPSO Mooring Pre-Lay...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

Norway's 2025 Oil Output Climbs to Highest Level Since 2009

Norway's 2025 Oil Output Climb

AKOFS Offshore Inks New Vessel Deal with Petrobras

AKOFS Offshore Inks New Vessel

UK Trade Body Challenges Government View on North Sea Gas Decline

UK Trade Body Challenges Gover

Inpex Secures Environmental Approval for Indonesia’s Abadi LNG Project

Inpex Secures Environmental Ap

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine