CHC Helicopter Wins Equinor’s Crew Change Contract for Brazilian Field

CHC do Brazil, part of CHC Helicopter, has been awarded a contract by Equinor to provide crew change support for the Bacalhau field offshore Brazil.

The contract began at the start of February 2026. Under the agreement, CHC is operating an S-92A helicopter from its Jacarepaguá base to transport offshore personnel.

The Bacalhau field is located about 185 km offshore Brazil in ultra-deep waters, where offshore operations require aviation services capable of operating over long distances and in challenging offshore environments.

“Supporting offshore operations in Brazil is an important part of CHC’s activities in the Americas. This contract allows us to apply our operational experience, infrastructure and local presence to deliver safe and reliable aviation services,” said Licia Rocha, Senior Sales Director, Americas and APAC at CHC Helicopter.

CHC Helicopter provides helicopter services for the offshore energy sector and search and rescue operations across several offshore markets globally. In Brazil, the company said it continues to invest in its fleet, maintenance capabilities and local infrastructure to support offshore activity.

Deepwater production remains an important segment of the energy market in the Americas, contributing to continued demand for offshore aviation services.

“The Americas continues to be a dynamic market for offshore aviation. Our focus remains on maintaining high safety standards, operational reliability and the capability to support customers’ offshore requirements,” added Rocha.