RWE Divests Swedish Wind Portfolio in Deal with Nordic Player Aneo

Published

Germany’s RWE and Nordic renewables company Aneo have signed a transaction agreement for the sale of RWE’s Swedish wind activities, including its operational Karehamn offshore wind farm, as the utility refocuses on markets offering large-scale renewable growth.

The transaction includes RWE’s 48 MW Karehamn offshore wind farm, its Swedish onshore wind development pipeline of 1.8 GW, onshore wind farms with 124 MW of installed capacity, part of its third-party onshore service business, and the development, operations and offshore teams directly assigned to the transferred assets.

The companies said they had agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary approvals and is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

The Karehamn offshore wind farm forms part of the assets being transferred to Aneo, reinforcing the Nordic company’s position in offshore wind as it builds a long-term renewable energy portfolio in Sweden.

RWE said the transaction aligns with its strategic focus on dynamic markets offering attractive large-scale renewables growth.

“We are delighted that our Swedish wind business and its project teams will be joining Aneo. As a key player in the Nordic wind sector, Aneo is dedicated to building a robust, long-term portfolio in Sweden, advancing energy projects that meet rising energy demand, create jobs and invest in communities.

“We are therefore pleased to have found a new home for our impacted employees, and we wish the Swedish team and its projects continued success. RWE’s strategic focus remains on its dynamic markets for attractive large-scale renewables growth,” said Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia.

RWE Divests Swedish Wind Portfolio in Deal with Nordic Player Aneo

