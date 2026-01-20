Jan De Nul Leverages Spinergie Data to Guide Offshore Wind Strategy

Global marine construction company Jan De Nul said it has strengthened its offshore wind market strategy by using real-time intelligence from Spinergie, improving visibility on vessel activity, asset availability and market trends.

By integrating Spinergie’s Market Intelligence solution into its research process, Jan De Nul’s market analysis team has gained clearer insight into offshore wind developments and greater confidence in confirming strategic direction, the companies said.

The long-standing partnership combines near real-time AIS vessel tracking with contextual data on local conditions and surrounding marine activity, providing operational intelligence to support offshore wind decision-making. The platform offers on-demand visibility of vessel utilization rates and project activity across global markets.

Jan De Nul was an early adopter of Spinergie’s Market Intelligence solution, with its feedback contributing to the platform’s development. The continued use of the system reflects confidence in the transparency of the data sources, analytical depth and forecasting capability, the companies said.

“Spinergie enhances our capabilities by providing unique tools. Our primary application of Spinergie’s Market Intelligence platform lies in its ability to provide up-to-date information on offshore wind vessels and associated projects.

“We use it to monitor overall market activity and confirm operational trends. Furthermore, it enhances our forward-looking analysis by enabling us to better anticipate and predict the evolution of the offshore wind market,” said Alex Blankenstijn Senior Market Analyst, Jan De Nul.

"Jan De Nul was one of the first to recognize the transformative potential of our real-time intelligence. Their early adoption and feedback helped us in shaping the solution as it is today.

“We are immensely proud that Jan De Nul views our Market Intelligence as an integral part of their forward-looking analysis and success in this dynamic sector,” added Alanah Wickett, Client Success Manager, Spinergie.