Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Jan De Nul Leverages Spinergie Data to Guide Offshore Wind Strategy

Published

© Federico Rostagno / Adobe Stock
© Federico Rostagno / Adobe Stock

Global marine construction company Jan De Nul said it has strengthened its offshore wind market strategy by using real-time intelligence from Spinergie, improving visibility on vessel activity, asset availability and market trends.

By integrating Spinergie’s Market Intelligence solution into its research process, Jan De Nul’s market analysis team has gained clearer insight into offshore wind developments and greater confidence in confirming strategic direction, the companies said.

The long-standing partnership combines near real-time AIS vessel tracking with contextual data on local conditions and surrounding marine activity, providing operational intelligence to support offshore wind decision-making. The platform offers on-demand visibility of vessel utilization rates and project activity across global markets.

Jan De Nul was an early adopter of Spinergie’s Market Intelligence solution, with its feedback contributing to the platform’s development. The continued use of the system reflects confidence in the transparency of the data sources, analytical depth and forecasting capability, the companies said.

“Spinergie enhances our capabilities by providing unique tools. Our primary application of Spinergie’s Market Intelligence platform lies in its ability to provide up-to-date information on offshore wind vessels and associated projects.

“We use it to monitor overall market activity and confirm operational trends. Furthermore, it enhances our forward-looking analysis by enabling us to better anticipate and predict the evolution of the offshore wind market,” said Alex Blankenstijn Senior Market Analyst, Jan De Nul.

"Jan De Nul was one of the first to recognize the transformative potential of our real-time intelligence. Their early adoption and feedback helped us in shaping the solution as it is today.

“We are immensely proud that Jan De Nul views our Market Intelligence as an integral part of their forward-looking analysis and success in this dynamic sector,” added Alanah Wickett, Client Success Manager, Spinergie.

Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Software Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Ørsted)

All Turbines Stand Tall at Ørsted’s 920MW Offshore Wind...
The christening of the US-built service operations vessel ECO Liberty in June 2025 (Credit: Brian Young/Equinor)

US Judge Set to Rule on Equinor’s Bid to Restart Offshore...
(Credit: HSI Joint Venture)

HSI Joint Venture Installs Jasmund Offshore Substation in...
(Credit: RWE)

RWE Wins Almost 7GW in UK’s Record 8.4GW Offshore Wind...

Sponsored

Why Shipowners Around the World Choose D-I Industrial’s Quiet Reliability

Why Shipowners Around the World Choose D-I Industr

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Blackstone Considers $5b Sale of Beacon Offshore Energy

Blackstone Considers $5b Sale

Galp Focuses on Growing Upstream in Brazil, Namibia

Galp Focuses on Growing Upstre

Stena Drilling, Keystone Join Forces for Automation-Enabled Well Delivery

Stena Drilling, Keystone Join

Wood Lands $65M Contract Extension for Australian Gas Project

Wood Lands $65M Contract Exten

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine