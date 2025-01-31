Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Cadeler Takes Delivery of Its Sixth Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Wind Maker WTIV (Credit: Mikkel Gleerup/Cadeler)
Danish offshore wind installation firm Cadeler has taken delivery its new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Wind Maker, the first of the two planned M-class vessels to join its growing fleet.

Wind Maker was officially named at a naming ceremony at the Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in Korea, where the vessel was built.

The ceremony, attended by Cadeler executives and key stakeholders, honored the collaborative efforts behind the making of the great vessel. The Godmother of Wind Maker is Sharon Ainslie – the wife of Seajacks’ founder, Blair Ainslie, which merged with Cadeler.

Wind Maker will be the first of two M-class wind installation vessels in the Cadeler fleet.

Its sister vessel, Wind Mover, is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025.

"Today marks a significant achievement in our strategic fleet expansion and the successful culmination of years of planning and innovative engineering. Wind Maker is already contracted for deployment immediately after its delivery and she and her sister vessel have secured a pipeline of exciting wind farm projects," said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.

The vessel was ordered in 2021 by Eneti, which was acquired by Cadeler in 2023, under the purchase price of $330 million.

Wind Maker will operate with the capacity 2600 t main crane which will revolve around the SB aft leg, allowing the installation and maintenance of heavy foundations and the components relating to offshore wind turbines.

Wind Maker has been designed to operate in water depths of up to 65 meters and at significant wave heights of 2 meters whilst the vessel itself will be above sea level installing and maintaining offshore structures.

The self-propelled jack-up vessel will be equipped with DP2 capability which will cost-efficient transit and positioning between locations, facilitating efficient installation and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

