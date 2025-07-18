Vard Books Construction Order for CSOV Pair

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has signed a contract for the design and construction of two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) for an undisclosed international customer.

The agreement, valued between $115 million and $230 million, also has an option for one additional vessel Vard said.

The two CSOVs are of VARD 4 19 design developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. The design is upgraded, and tailor made to the customer’s needs to give environmental benefits with a hull design optimized for low fuel consumption, as well as high operability and comfort.

The hull of the first vessel will be built at one of Vard’s yards in Romania while outfitting, commissioning, and delivery will be from one of VARD’s yards in Norway.

The second vessel will be built at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam. The first vessel will be delivered mid-2027, the second in mid-2028.

The onboard battery hybrid propulsion system enables the vessels to run with zero emission for periods, as well as adding peak power and maintaining a highly energy efficient profile in all operations.

The design is also prepared for future operation on methanol, providing an additional sustainable option to its operations

With the length of approximately 87 meters and a beam of about 19,5 meters, the vessels will be equipped with the Electric Controlled Motion Compensated (ECMC) 30-meter Walk-to-Work-gangway system from Vard subsidiary Seaonics, providing technical personnel stepless access to offshore windfarm installations ranging from 15 to 30 meters above sea-level.

The system features a tower with an integrated elevator and is suitable for both personnel and cargo transfer. Further, to ensure safe and efficient handling operations, the vessel will be equipped with the ECMC C25 7-ton 3D compensated crane with, capable of lifting items of up to 5 tons at a reach of 25 meters.

Also, the vessels will be issued with DNV’s Cyber Secure (Essential) notation. Cybersecurity notations provide demonstrated cybersecurity readiness where cyber resilience is integrated into every stage of our shipbuilding process, from concept to delivery.

“With the order of these two latest vessels, we’ve now surpassed 40 tailored walk-towork vessels ordered or delivered—a milestone made possible by our clients’ continued confidence in our design, solutions, and quality,” said Runar Vågnes, SVP Sales and Marketing in Vard.