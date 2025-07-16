Venture Global to Supply LNG to Italy's Eni Under 20-Year Deal

Venture Global will supply 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas from its Calcasieu Pass 2 project over 20 years to Italian state-controlled energy group Eni, the two companies said on Wednesday.

The deal is Eni's first long-term contract for LNG supply from the United States and will help it expand and diversify its global LNG footprint.

Part of these volumes will contribute to the diversification of Europe's gas supplies, Eni said in a statement.

Eni said it would start receiving the cargoes at the end of the decade from the facility currently under development in Louisiana.





