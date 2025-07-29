Weatherford to Deliver MPD Services for Woodside’s Trion Project off Mexico

Texas-based oilfield services company Weatherford has secured a significant contract to deliver Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) services for the Trion project, a deepwater oil production project in Mexico operated by Woodside’s Mexican subsidiary.

The multi-year contract includes MPD services for an initial eight wells with the potential to expand to 24 wells.

As part of the project, Weatherford will deploy its Victus intelligent MPD system, a solution designed to enhance drilling safety, efficiency, and performance.

Built on decades of global MPD experience, Victus features algorithm-driven pressure control, real-time downhole data for automated responses, and the field-proven deepwater riser system for floating rigs.

The system delivers safer, faster, and more consistent drilling while providing performance across multiple phases of the well, according to Weatherford.

“We are proud to support Woodside Energy on this historic project. The Trion development represents a defining moment for Mexico’s energy sector, and Weatherford is honored to contribute with trusted MPD technologies that improve safety, efficiency, and well delivery. This award further strengthens our position as a trusted partner for complex offshore operations,” said Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford.

The Trion project is located in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, approximately 180 kilometers east of the coast of Tamaulipas and 30 kilometers south of the U.S.-Mexico maritime border.

Trion is a joint venture between Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México (operator, 60%) and Petróleos Mexicanos-PEMEX (40%).