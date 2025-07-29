Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Weatherford to Deliver MPD Services for Woodside’s Trion Project off Mexico

Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)
Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

Texas-based oilfield services company Weatherford has secured a significant contract to deliver Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) services for the Trion project, a deepwater oil production project in Mexico operated by Woodside’s Mexican subsidiary.

The multi-year contract includes MPD services for an initial eight wells with the potential to expand to 24 wells.

As part of the project, Weatherford will deploy its Victus intelligent MPD system, a solution designed to enhance drilling safety, efficiency, and performance.

Built on decades of global MPD experience, Victus features algorithm-driven pressure control, real-time downhole data for automated responses, and the field-proven deepwater riser system for floating rigs.

The system delivers safer, faster, and more consistent drilling while providing performance across multiple phases of the well, according to Weatherford.

“We are proud to support Woodside Energy on this historic project. The Trion development represents a defining moment for Mexico’s energy sector, and Weatherford is honored to contribute with trusted MPD technologies that improve safety, efficiency, and well delivery. This award further strengthens our position as a trusted partner for complex offshore operations,” said Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford.

The Trion project is located in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, approximately 180 kilometers east of the coast of Tamaulipas and 30 kilometers south of the U.S.-Mexico maritime border.

Trion is a joint venture between Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México (operator, 60%) and Petróleos Mexicanos-PEMEX (40%).

Drilling Subsea Industry News Activity North America FPU Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Noble Sam Croft drillship (Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

Kongsberg Maritime, Noble Corp to Jointly Advance Offshore...
(Credit: Allseas)

Allseas-Boskalis Consortium Bags $1.4B Offshore Gas...
Shelf Drilling's Rig 141 jack-up (Credit: Shelf Drilling)

Shelf Drilling Secures Work for Jack-Up Rigs in UK and...
© nattapon7 / Adobe Stock

Valeura Energy, PTTEP Partner Up on Gulf of Thailand...

Sponsored

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally ROV

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Kongsberg Maritime, Noble Corp to Jointly Advance Offshore Drilling Tech

Kongsberg Maritime, Noble Corp

Ocean Winds Picks Siemens Gamesa Offshore Wind Turbines for Polish Project

Ocean Winds Picks Siemens Game

Weatherford to Deliver MPD Services for Woodside’s Trion Project off Mexico

Weatherford to Deliver MPD Ser

Allseas-Boskalis Consortium Bags $1.4B Offshore Gas Pipeline Job in Taiwan

Allseas-Boskalis Consortium Ba

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine