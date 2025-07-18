ABL to Deliver Grid Works for 600MW French Offshore Wind Farm

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has been awarded a contract to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services to Réseau de Transport d’Électricité (RTE) for installation of the grid infrastructure at France’s A03 Dunkirk offshore wind farm.

The A03 Dunkirk offshore wind project aims to produce up to 600 MW of renewable energy from up to 46 wind turbine generators. The wind farm will be constructed more than 10 km north of Dunkirk in water depths of a maximum of 30 meters.

ABL’s operation in France has been contracted to support French transmission system operator RTE with the safe delivery of marine transportation and installation (T&I) activities relating to the offshore substation and subsea export cables.

The scope of work for ABL covers technical reviews and approvals of project marine engineering documentation, drawings and procedures, suitability surveys of the proposed fleet, and on-site attendances to certify approval and witness the warranted operations.

As well as supporting the transport and installation (T&I) of the offshore substation, including 2200 t four-leg jacket and piles, and 3250 t topside, ABL will support cable pull-in, laying and protection operations for two 16-kilometre-long submarine export cables.

“The AO3 Dunkirk offshore wind farm is projected to produce enough clean energy to power nearly one million households. We have a proud history of supporting the grid infrastructure development of France’s first offshore wind projects and in collaborating with RTE. We look forward to continuing that important work on Dunkirk,” said Fabien Thomas, ABL’s Country Manager in France.