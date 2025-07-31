Agogo FPSO Produces First Oil at Azule Energy’s Field off Angola

Azule Energy, a joint venture between BP and Eni, has started producing oil through the Agogo floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, operating at the Agogo Integrated West Hub (Agogo IWH) project, offshore Angola, which involves the development of two fields, Agogo and Ndungu.

The Agogo IWH project operated by Azule Energy in Block 15/06, with a 36.84% stake alongside partners Sonangol E&P (36.84%) and Sinopec International (26.32%), is set to add substantial production to Angola's energy landscape.

The Agogo and the Ndungu fields, combined have estimated reserves of approximately 450 million barrels, with projected peak production of 175,000 barrels per day, produced via two FPSOs (Agogo and Ngoma).

The Agogo FPSO reflects the industry's commitment to technological innovation and a lower-emissions future. With this sustainability-focused agenda, it integrates a variety of advanced solutions designed to minimize operational environmental impact while maximizing operational efficiency.

At a time when much is said about the negative effects of carbon emissions on the environment, Agogo has the unique characteristic of being a ‘green’ FPSO.

All topside and marine systems have been designed to be fully electric. The Agogo FPSO features a pilot Carbon Capture and Utilisation/Storage (CCUS) unit to recover remaining CO2 volumes, making it a pioneer in Angola and globally with this type of pilot-scale technology.

Additionally, the FPSO, operated by Yinson Production on behalf of Azule Energy, with a production capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day, benefits from combined cycle power generation.

With these pioneering initiatives together with a number of carbon compensation projects that are under implementation, the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) and the Block 15/06 Contractor Group are introducing the first FPSO in Angola where operational carbon emissions are fully offset.

"The startup of the Agogo IWH project, sanctioned just months after Azule Energy's formation, represents a defining moment for our company. It demonstrates not only our technical capabilities but also our firm commitment to supporting Angola's energy landscape.

“This achievement advances our production goals whilst showcasing our dedication to responsible energy practices through pioneering emission reduction initiatives. We are immensely proud to contribute to Angola's energy future and to set new standards for environmental responsibility in offshore operations,” said Adriano Mongini, CEO of Azule Energy.