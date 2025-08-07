Seadrill Drillship Pair Lines Up Work in Gulf of America

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill has secured contracts with Talos Energy and Murphy Oil for two of its drillships for operations in the Gulf of America.

The first contract is with Talos Energy for the West Vela drillship for two-well drilling job. The estimated term is 90 days, and the contract is expected to begin mid-November 2025.

Also, Seadrill’s Sevan Louisiana drillship was awarded a three-well contract by Murphy Oil. The contract started in August 2025 and the rig is expected to work into November 2025.

“We are pleased that the active customer dialogues referenced in the prior quarter are converting into new contracts. The West Vela's continued exceptional operating performance has enabled it to secure work in a competitive environment, and the Sevan Louisiana contract award expands our customer base, creating access to a broader spectrum of work opportunities,” said Simon Johnson, President and CEO.