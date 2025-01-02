BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Produces First Gas in West Africa

BP has started gas flow from Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1 deepwater project, offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

The gas from wells at the GTA Phase1 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project now flows to the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for the next stage of commissioning.

The GTA FPSO, located approximately 40 kilometers offshore, arrived to Mauritania and Senegal in the second quarter of 2024. It is designed to process over 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

From the FPSO, gas will be transferred via pipeline to a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel located 10 kilometres offshore, where it will be cryogenically cooled, liquefied and stored before being transferred to LNG carriers for export.

The Gimi FLNG vessel, which liquefies GTA gas, is owned and operated by Golar LNG.

GTA is one of the deepest offshore developments in Africa, with gas resources in water depths of up to 2,850 meters.

Once fully commissioned, GTA Phase 1 is expected to produce around 2.3 million tonnes of LNG per year.

“This is a fantastic landmark for this important megaproject. First gas flow is a material example of supporting the global energy demands of today and reiterates our commitment to help Mauritania and Senegal develop their natural resources,” said Gordon Birrell, EVP production & operations.

Gas from the project, declared by the host governments as a ‘project of strategic national importance’, is expected to feed into global energy needs, with some allocated to help meet growing energy demand in the two host countries.

BP is operator of GTA with a 56% working interest, alongside Kosmos Energy (27%), Petrosen (10%) and SMH (7%).