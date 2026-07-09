TGS Sells North American Well Data Business to Enverus

Energy data and intelligence provider TGS has completed the sale of its North American well data products business to Enverus for a purchase price exceeding $100 million.

The transaction includes $100 million payable at closing and an additional $15 million earn-out conditional on milestones agreed between the parties.

The business is operated by A2D, a TGS subsidiary acquired in 2002, and includes the North American well log library and associated data products. It generated revenue of $27 million in 2025, representing 2.9% of TGS' reported multi-client revenues.

TGS said the divestment reflects its focus on portfolio optimization and capital discipline as it concentrates on its offshore geophysical offering following the acquisitions of PGS, Magseis and ION Geophysical between 2022 and 2024.

Those acquisitions have expanded TGS' position in offshore basins, including through offshore ocean bottom node and streamer technologies, multi-client data and data processing. The company said its North American onshore geological business had consequently become less strategic to its long-term priorities.

TGS will retain a license to use the A2D North American well log library for internal purposes, allowing it to continue enhancing its seismic data products.

“This transaction represents an important step in sharpening TGS’ strategic focus and strengthening our balance sheet. We built the A2D well data products business into something the industry depends on, and we are pleased that it will be a good fit with Enverus’ business offerings and allow it to grow further.

“The transaction provides TGS a solid commercial valuation for this business, allowing us to enhance our focus on our integrated offshore geophysical service offering and improve our strong balance sheet, further supporting shareholder capital allocation strategies,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.