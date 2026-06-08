Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OneSubsea to Deliver Subsea Boosting System for BP’s Thunder Horse

Published

(Credit: SLB)
(Credit: SLB)

OneSubsea, a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7, has secured a contract by BP to provide a subsea boosting system for the Thunder Horse project, a development in the deepwater portion of Gulf of America.

As part of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, OneSubsea will deliver a subsea boosting system, alongside associated project management, engineering, manufacturing, and testing required for execution.

The contract for Thunder Horse follows recent subsea boosting contract awards for BP’s Kaskida and Tiber developments. All three projects leverage the same supplier-led, standardized subsea boosting system solution, which helps improve execution efficiency and shorten delivery times.

“Subsea boosting is an important enabler for extending production from existing assets. Our standardized subsea solutions support faster deployment and improved efficiency, helping operators enhance production and recovery while optimizing overall field performance,” said Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of SLB OneSubsea.

Technology Deepwater Subsea Industry News Activity Production North America Oil and Gas Gulf of America

Related Offshore News

Trion development (Credit: Woodside Energy)

SBM Offshore to Sell 45% Stake in Mexico-Bound FSO to NYK
(Credit: Motive Offshore)

Motive Offshore Acquires Subsea Tech Firm C-Kore
(Credit: MOL)

MOL Joins Delfin FLNG Development in US with Planned...
(Credit: DeepOcean)

Equinor Taps DeepOcean for Norwegian Continental Shelf...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Engineering for Extremes (II): Accuracy & Efficiency in Offshore Drilling

Engineering for Extremes (II):

Current News

UK Crown Estate Will Launch Tender for Irish Sea Offshore Wind Site

UK Crown Estate Will Launch Te

OneSubsea to Deliver Subsea Boosting System for BP’s Thunder Horse

OneSubsea to Deliver Subsea Bo

Equinor Picks IKM Ocean Design for Atlantis Subsea Pipeline FEED Study

Equinor Picks IKM Ocean Design

Acta Marine Receives CSOV Newbuild Ahead of Sofia Offshore Wind Farm Job

Acta Marine Receives CSOV Newb

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine