OneSubsea to Deliver Subsea Boosting System for BP’s Thunder Horse

OneSubsea, a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7, has secured a contract by BP to provide a subsea boosting system for the Thunder Horse project, a development in the deepwater portion of Gulf of America.

As part of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, OneSubsea will deliver a subsea boosting system, alongside associated project management, engineering, manufacturing, and testing required for execution.

The contract for Thunder Horse follows recent subsea boosting contract awards for BP’s Kaskida and Tiber developments. All three projects leverage the same supplier-led, standardized subsea boosting system solution, which helps improve execution efficiency and shorten delivery times.

“Subsea boosting is an important enabler for extending production from existing assets. Our standardized subsea solutions support faster deployment and improved efficiency, helping operators enhance production and recovery while optimizing overall field performance,” said Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of SLB OneSubsea.