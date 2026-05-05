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TGS Scores Multi-Client 3D Survey in Norwegian North Sea

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(Credit: TGS)
(Credit: TGS)

Energy data and intelligence TGS has secured a new multi-client 3D streamer acquisition and processing project in the Åsta Graben area of the Norwegian North Sea.

The new GeoStreamer survey will expand on TGS’ existing data coverage in the area and provide dual azimuth coverage over prospective areas to generate GeoStreamer X data.

The project, supported by industry funding, is scheduled to start imminently and has a duration of approximately 75 days.

“The Central Graben remains one of the most active and prospective areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, with a strong track record of production and recent discoveries.

“Securing support for this new multi-client 3D acquisition underscores continued industry confidence in the region. This project will further strengthen our data coverage and deliver high-quality GeoStreamer X data to support future exploration and development,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Offshore Energy Geoscience Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Seismic Norwegian Sea Offshore Survey

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