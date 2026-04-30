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TenneT Set to Start Beach Directional Drilling for Offshore Wind Farm Links

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(Credit: TenneT)
(Credit: TenneT)

Dutch grid operator TenneT is preparing to begin horizontal directional drilling at Maasvlakte as part of efforts to connect three offshore wind farms to the onshore grid.

Steel casing pipes have been installed at three beach work sites, allowing drilling beneath the beach and seabed to begin, weather permitting.

The drilling will be carried out in three stages, starting with a pilot bore from the beach towards the sea, followed by widening of the borehole and the installation of conduit pipes for electricity cables.

“These steel pipes form the beginning of the drilling trajectories and keep the first inclined section of the drilling safely open. From these structures, we will drill underground from the beach towards the sea,” said Evert Mom, project lead at TenneT.

The conduit pipes will later be used to pull electricity cables connecting offshore wind farms, with cable installation scheduled to begin in 2027.

The work supports the connection of the IJmuiden Ver Beta, IJmuiden Ver Gamma and Nederwiek 2 wind farms, which together are expected to supply 6 GW of power.

TenneT said the approach is required because shallow coastal waters prevent large cable-laying vessels from operating close to shore.

“That is why we are creating a protected passage in this way for the cables that will be pulled in starting in 2027. A major advantage is also that we minimize the impact on the beach, nature, and recreation with this approach,” added Mom.

First electricity from the project is expected to reach the Dutch high-voltage grid from 2029, according to TenneT.

Offshore Renewable Energy Coastal/Inland Drilling Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Grid Offshore Wind

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