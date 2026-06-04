DNV Clears Nordseecluster A for Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

DNV has certified the third milestone for the Nordseecluster A offshore wind projects in the German North Sea, clearing the way for the installation of wind turbines at the site.

Nordseecluster A, comprising the NC 1 and NC 2 projects, is being developed jointly by RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management as part of the broader Nordseecluster offshore wind development.

DNV said the certification was issued in accordance with the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) standard and confirms that the project's design phase, including installation, operation and decommissioning planning, complies with regulatory requirements.

The certification authorizes RWE to proceed with wind turbine installation at the project site.

Nordseecluster consists of two development phases, A and B, and is planned to have a total capacity of up to 1.6 GW, making it one of Germany's largest offshore wind developments.

“We are proud to reach this important milestone for the Nordseecluster projects. The DNV certification for the third BSH release is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our teams and partners. The transition from planning and design to physical construction brings us a step closer to deliver clean, reliable energy to support Germany’s climate ambitions,” said Sven Schulemann, Project Director, Nordseecluster.

“Local, safe, and secure energy is important for Germany’s energy transition. Independent verification plays a key role in managing risk and supporting the safe and reliable delivery of large-scale offshore wind developments like the Nordseecluster project. We are pleased to support RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management in achieving this milestone, which demonstrates a strong commitment to quality, safety and regulatory compliance throughout the project lifecycle,” added Mette Redanz, Vice President Renewables Certification at DNV.

Germany has set targets to install at least 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, 40 GW by 2035 and 70 GW by 2045 under its current offshore wind development framework.