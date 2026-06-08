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Acta Marine Receives CSOV Newbuild Ahead of Sofia Offshore Wind Farm Job

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Acta Gemini CSOV (Credit: Acta Marine)
Acta Gemini CSOV (Credit: Acta Marine)

Acta Marine has taken delivery of the Acta Gemini, a new walk-to-work DP2 construction service operation vessel (CSOV) that is set to begin a long-term charter supporting operations at the Sofia offshore wind farm in the UK.

The vessel, built by Tersan Shipyard in Turkey, is the third in a series of four newbuild CSOVs ordered by the Dutch offshore vessel operator.

Following mobilization, Acta Gemini will start work at the 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm on Dogger Bank, operating from Grimsby under a long-term charter agreement with RWE.

The vessel will provide offshore accommodation and walk-to-work services to support operations and maintenance activities at the wind farm.

Acta Gemini can accommodate up to 88 personnel and is equipped with an offshore access system, a helideck and daughter craft for the transfer of technicians to offshore installations.

The vessel is also fitted with methanol dual-fuel main engines and is methanol-ready, supporting lower-emission operations.

Acta Gemini follows the earlier deliveries of Acta Pegasus and Acta Hercules, while the fourth vessel in the series, Acta Aquarius, is scheduled for delivery later in 2026.

“The delivery of Acta Gemini, combined with a long-term charter commitment from RWE, underlines both the strength of our fleet and the confidence of our clients in our organization and services. With this vessel, we continue to build on the foundation laid with Acta Pegasus and Hercules and further strengthen our position in the offshore wind market,” said Rob Boer, CEO of Acta Marine.

Shipbuilding Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind CSOV

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