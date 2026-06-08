OranjeWind Signs Long-Term CSOV Charter with Purus

The OranjeWind offshore wind project, a joint venture between RWE and TotalEnergies, has signed a five-year charter agreement with Purus for the construction and service operation vessel (CSOV) Purus Power.

The vessel will support planned and unplanned maintenance activities at the OranjeWind offshore wind farm under a contract that includes an option for extension.

Purus Power has been purpose-built for offshore wind operations and is designed for extended stays at sea. The vessel features accommodation, office space, meeting rooms, a gym and a canteen for maintenance personnel.

The vessel is equipped with an integrated walk-to-work system that enables technicians to transfer safely between the vessel and wind turbines, along with other equipment intended to support offshore operations.

The 88-meter-long vessel has a beam of 19 meters and is equipped with a diesel-electric and battery-hybrid propulsion system. Purus said the vessel has been designed to enable future upgrades and potential conversion to emission-free energy sources.

OranjeWind is being developed 53 kilometers from the coast of IJmuiden in the Netherlands.

Using 53 15 MW Vestas offshore wind turbines, the wind farm will generate up to 795 MW of green electricity, the equivalent to consumption of more than 1 million Dutch households.

The full commissioning of the OranjeWind offshore wind farm is expected in early 2028.

"By bringing the Purus Power into our operations, we’re strengthening not only our maintenance capability but also our long-term commitment to safe and efficient offshore performance. This partnership with Purus ensures that our technicians have the right tools and environment to keep OranjeWind running reliably for many years to come," said Bart van der Wielen, General Manager O&M of OranjeWind.